Sony Delays ‘Madame Web’ Three Months, Sets ‘Insidious 5’ for July 2023

“Madame Web” will be swinging into theaters a little later than previously announced. The upcoming “Spider-Man” spinoff film’s release date has been moved to Oct. 6, 2023, three months later than the previously announced July 2023 date.

In its place, “Insidious 5” will move into “Madame Web’s” previously announced release date. The horror sequel will now arrive in theaters July 7 next year.

“Madame Web” stars Dakota Johnson playing the title role, a clairvoyant woman who in the comics aids Spider-Man in his crime-fighting escapades. The cast for the film also includes Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott. S.J. Clarkson directs the film, from a screenplay penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

“Insidious 5” will be helmed by Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut, with the actor co-starring alongside Ty Simpkins. The film directly follows “Chapter 2” of the horror film franchise, which follows the Lamberts, an ordinary suburban family whose son Dalton (Simpkins) becomes a vessel for evil spirits. The fifth film will focus on Dalton beginning college. Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story devised by him and franchise creator Leigh Whannell. Whannell produces with Jason Blum, James Wan and Oren Peli. Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek and Brian Kavanaugh Jones executive produce.

In addition to “Madame Web” and “Insidious 5,” Sony also announced a few other shifts on its schedule. “A Man Called Otto,” a December release based on Frederik Backman’s novel with Tom Hanks headlining the cast, will now open Dec. 14 after originally being planned as a Christmas Day release. The Russell Crowe horror film “The Pope’s Exorcist” has been dated for April 7. An untitled biopic of Olympic athlete George Foreman has been moved up to March 31 from April 7, while the Adam Driver-led sci-fi film “65” will hit theaters on April 28 as opposed to April 14. And finally, a currently untitled Sony and Marvel Universe film originally scheduled for Oct. 6, 2023 has been pushed back to June 7, 2024.