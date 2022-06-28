‘Mad God’ Becomes Most Streamed 2022 Shudder Film Premiere

Phil Tippett’s “Mad God” has become the most watched 2022 film premiere on Shudder, the speciality horror streaming platform has announced.

The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3.

“Phil Tippett is a towering figure in the animation and visual FX industry, and ‘Mad God’ is the ultimate, purest expression of his visionary genius,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement. “Shudder is honored to be the exclusive home for his cinematic masterpiece, and we’re delighted to see Mad God enthusiastically embraced by our members.”

Tippett, best known for his Oscar-winning special effects work on “Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi” and “Jurassic Park,” spent 30 years working on “Mad God,” on-and-off, following his work on “Robocop 2.” The film mixes stop motion and live action to tell the story of an assassin exploring a dystopian ruined city. The film was completed during lockdown in 2020, and premiered last year at the Locarno Film Festival before being presented at Edinburgh International Film Festival, Fantasia Film Festival and Sitges Film Festival.

“Shudder is a perfect partner for me and ‘Mad God,'” Tippett said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see the range of reactions from viewers to this movie that has lived in my head for 3 decades. From ‘what the hell was that?’ to “that was the best movie I’ve seen in my entire life.”

Tippett produced and directed “Mad God” via Tippett Studio. Jack Morrissey co-produced the film, while Dave Berry, Jules Roman, Sanjay Das, Gary Mundell, Lisa Cooke, Colin Geddes, Katarina Gligorijevic and Josh Sobel served as executive producers.