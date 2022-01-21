Mace Neufeld, Producer of ‘Patriot Games,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop III,’ Dies at 93

Longtime producer Mace Neufeld died Friday in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 93.

A representative for Mace Neufeld Productions said he died peacefully in his sleep.

Born in New York City, Neufeld started in the business as a talent agent, managing comedy and music talents including Don Knotts, Don Adams, Randy Newman and Neil Diamond. Before entering entertainment, he pursued photography, winning an award for his photo of a returning WWII veteran.

He moved into producing for television in the 1970s, overseeing shows such as “The Captain and Tennille” variety show, “The Kids from C.A.P.E.R.” and “Quark.” He was nominated for a primetime Emmy for the TV movie “East of Eden” in 1981.

His first feature film credit came on hit horror film “The Omen” in 1976, and he produced its sequels as well. Neufeld had a long association with author Tom Clancy, starting with 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October,” starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin.

Neufeld’s production company with Robert Rehme shepherded Clancy projects for Paramount including “Patriot Games” and “Clear and President Danger.” After Rehme became president of AMPAS, Neufeld went on to produce the Ben Affleck-starring “The Sum of All Fears.”

His other projects included “Sahara,” “Invictus,” directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon, the “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” series for Amazon and Denzel Washington starrers “The Equalizer” and “The Equalizer 2.”

Neufeld was honored with career achievement awards by the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Israel Film Festival.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, and three children.