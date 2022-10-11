‘M3GAN’ Trailer Introduces a Killer Robot Child Thirsty for Blood and Mayhem

In the new trailer for “M3GAN,” an AI, childlike robot doll has a murderous taste for blood. The film comes from the esteemed horror production company Blumhouse, in close collaboration with horror maestro James Wan, who was notably behind the “Saw,” “Insidious” and “Conjuring” franchises.

“M3GAN” stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a toy company roboticist who programs the artificial intelligence doll. Gemma tasks the doll with protecting her grieving niece Cady, played by Violet McGraw, who lost both of her parents in a car crash. While Cady and M3GAN hit it off initially, the doll’s brutal side takes over when Cady gets bullied by an insensitive boy. M3GAN seeks to protect her from physical harm. The trailer is soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.”

Amie Donald provides the likeness for the AI child and Jenna Davis provides its voice. Additional cast for the film include Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

The film is produced by Jason Blum and Wan, and is directed by filmmaker Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The script was initially based on a story by Cooper and Wan.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse produce the Atomic Monster production in association with Divide/Conquer. The film’s executive producers are Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath.

The film is set for theatrical release on Jan. 13, 2023. Check out the trailer below.