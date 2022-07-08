Lynda Rooke Elected President of U.K. Performers’ Union Equity

U.K. performing artists’ union Equity has elected Lynda Rooke as its new president.

She will oversee Equity’s policy-forming council as well as the appeals committee and standing orders committee. Rooke has been elected for a 2-year term, running from 2022-24.

She will take over from Maureen Beattie, who served as president for two terms over four years.

“It is an honour not only to be elected president of Equity but to serve alongside a renewed, progressive Council,” said Rooke. “Together we will prioritize better pay and dignity at work for our members and raise Equity’s profile further in the wider fight for social justice.”

Beattie added: “I am beyond thrilled with the results of Equity’s election for president and council. I look forward to great things as the Union’s ruling body builds on the achievements of the past few years led by the frankly magnificent Lynda Rooke.”

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “Equity members have again chosen an exciting, progressive council, dedicated to ensuring we continue to be a strong union. Our thanks goes to those losing candidates who campaigned with positivity and in pursuit of progressive values. We need your ideas and continued dedication to building a union ready to fight those who would tear us down. Finally, we would not have emerged from the pandemic with such a strong, progressive direction without the efforts of our outgoing council and officers. In particular our incredible president Maureen Beattie, who has been the heart and voice of the union through unprecedented change and turmoil over the last four years. I could not have achieved anything without her support, or that of our outgoing honorary treasurer Bryn Evans – two people I am proud to call comrades and friends.”