Lupita Nyong’o-Starring YouTube Original Series ‘Super Sema’ Debuts Season 2 Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

A second season of the Lupita Nyong’o’s popular YouTube Originals series “Super Sema” is coming soon and Variety has your first look.

YouTube Originals Kids & Family and the educational entertainment company Kukua have released the official trailer for new episodes of the NAACP Image Award-nominated digital series, with Academy Award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Nyong’o voicing Sema, an extraordinary young African girl who is a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) whiz.

The action-packed new season premieres June 17 on the Super Sema YouTube channel and features 11-minute episodes (longer than Season 1’s five-minute clips) following Sema and her friends on even more exciting world-changing adventures, using their clever STEAM skills and inspired technovations to save their town of Dunia from an evil AI robot.

Additional kid-empowering content will roll out every Friday alongside the new episodes of Africa’s first kid superhero franchise. “Let’s Technovate With Super Sema” is a series of animated STEAM educational vlogs where Sema and her friends explore fun projects and experiments that kids can do at home to learn more about the science behind Sema’s technovations. Music videos with full-length versions of the catchy songs from the show will also debut on Fridays.

“Super Sema” is written by BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd (“Charlie & Lola,” “Mr. Bean” and “Tinga Tinga Tales”) and executive produced by Nyong’o, who is a shareholder in Kukua. Since 2021, the “Super Sema” YouTube channel has garnered approximately 40 million views. Licensing deals for toys (with Just Play), publishing (Penguin Random House and Bendon) and apparel (Bentex) have previously been announced.

Watch the full trailer for “Super Sema” Season 2 in the video above.