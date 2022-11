The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o.

The “Black Panther” and “Us” actor is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise.

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024.

