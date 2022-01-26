Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast.

Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life.

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the film as the voice of Sam. Simon Pegg also joins the project in the prominent supporting voice role of Bob, a lucky black cat that accompanies Sam along her journey. Apple and Skydance also announced Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon as additions to the voice cast. Both Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda were announced to have voice roles in the film last year.

Kiel Murray (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger (“Trolls”) are writers on “Luck.” John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann serve as producers for Skydance Animation.

“Luck” is one of several upcoming releases emerging through Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s partnership. The two studios are also working on the feature film “Spellbound” and the animated series “The Search for WondLa.” The studios also affirm that they are working on several other collaborative projects that have yet to be announced.