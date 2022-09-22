Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Abbott recently opened up to Variety about his high hopes to work with Loughlin again, noting that the pair talk three times a week and were deciding between two different scripts.

“She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he said. “At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment, and has had a stellar career — not only on screen, but also the way she’s conducted herself personally, in terms of being someone who has a track record of doing the right thing in the world at large, aside from whatever happened. I don’t know the details. She’s beloved and for good reason. We’re very proud of our association with her and we want to make her part of the fabric.”

Loughlin’s return stages a reunion with her former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber; both have films on the holiday slate and Bure has an executive role at the company.

Loughlin previously starred in dozens of projects for the Hallmark Channel, Abbott’s former home, before getting arrested in 2019 for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal. She served two months in prison and returned to acting in December 2021 on Great American Family’s “When Hope Calls” Christmas special.

In “Fall Into Winter,” written by Cara J. Russell, she’ll portray Keely, a woman shocked when her brother sells his half of their family’s candy shop to her nemesis, Brooks. As she’s forced to find a way to connect with him, the pair realize they’re both guarded for different reasons. Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy executive produce. David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc.