Lionsgate, Suretone Pictures to Finance ‘Creepers’ Adaptation from ‘Rambo’ Creator

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures will co-finance Suretone’s upcoming horror film “Creepers,” based on the novel by “Rambo” creator David Morrell.

Set to shoot this summer in Bulgaria, “Creepers” follows a group of young explorers who investigate an old abandoned hotel, only to encounter a strange supernatural being and a competing group looking for a legendary hidden treasure. The film is currently being cast by Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo, with the film set to begin production on July 25.

The film will be helmed by Marc Klasfeld, who makes his feature directorial debut. Klasfeld is best known for his work directing music videos, including visuals for Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Prince, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Eminem, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Aerosmith, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. One of his music videos, for “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, is the fifth most viewed video on Youtube at 5.5 billion views.

“I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself,” Klasfeld said. “The passion I have found to make ‘Creepers’ all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”

“Creepers” is the latest collaboration between Suretone and Lionsgate. The two studios are also currently developing the comedy “Revenge Wedding.” In addition, Suretone CEO and chairman Jordan Schur previously produced the 2019 film “The Kid,” which was distributed by Lionsgate and starred Ethan Hawke and Dane DeHaan. Schur also was a founding partner for Mimran Schur Pictures, which partnered with Lionsgate on the films “Warrior” and “Rapturepalooza.”

“I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge,” Schur said in a statement. “We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing roller-coaster of a story.”