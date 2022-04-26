Lionsgate Sets Movie Output Licensing Pact With Roku Channel

Lionsgate has reached a movie licensing output pact deal with Roku Channel.

The deal calls that calls for the original content channel on the digital MVPD to share Lionsgate titles in the pay TV window with Starz, Lionsgate’s pay cabler. The deal covers such films as the “John Wick” franchise and “Expendables 4.”

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution. “This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

More to come

(Pictured: “John Wick”)