Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions Acquire Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Romantic Drama ‘The Good House’

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American rights to “The Good House” from Amblin Partners, in association with Participant. The film will have its U.S. premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, with Roadside Attractions setting a wide release date for September 30 exclusively in theaters.

The film, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, is an adaptation of Ann Leary’s best selling novel. The story follows Hildy Good (Weaver), a New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches. Good loves her wine and her secrets, but her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kline). Becoming dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior, the film follows the couple as long-buried emotions and family secrets are ignited, propelling Good towards a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself.

“We’re confident that this wryly funny and riveting movie will connect with audiences across the country, and we’re thrilled to bring the film to theaters for audiences to experience this fall,” Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said.

The film is directed by WGA Award winner Maya Forbes and Emmy winner Wally Wolodarsky, who co-wrote the screenplay adaptation alongside Thomas Bezucha. The cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline make a magical combination for screen audiences,” Lionsgate executive Eda Kowan said. “It’s exciting to be working once again with our friends at Amblin and Roadside Attractions, as well as producers Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, and Aaron Ryder, who have delivered an exceptional, funny, and moving film.”

Forbes and Wolodarsky added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. We consistently love the movies they release. They are terrific partners for this film.”

The project is produced by Jane Rosenthal (“The Irishman”), Berry Welsh (“The Irishman”) and Aaron Ryder (“Arrival”) of FilmNation Entertainment. Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Steve Samuels, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Holly Bario, and Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Robert Kessel.

Kowan, Grace Duplissea, and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate, and Amblin Partners’ Chris Floyd, ICM Partners, and UTA Independent negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Amblin Partners retains international distribution rights to the film.