Lionsgate Promotes David Edwards to Global Marketing Executive VP

Lionsgate has promoted David Edwards to executive VP of global marketing.

In his new role, Edwards will report to Marisa Liston, the studio’s president of global marketing, and he will oversee creative, digital, and strategy for the studio’s global motion picture marketing department.

Edwards most recently served as senior VP of global marketing strategy, where he developed and spearheaded campaigns for “The Hunger Games” franchise, “La La Land, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Knives Out.” He also worked on “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” films, Paul Feig’s dark comedy “A Simple Favor and “The Expendables” franchise. Edwards is currently focusing on “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, as well as “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Borderlands, a video game adaptation featuring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

“David is one of the most talented and thoughtful marketing executives I have ever met,” Liston said in a statement. “His strategic approach and impeccable instincts are born from his endless curiosity and wealth of experience… not to mention he is truly a fan of cinema. I am incredibly lucky to have him as a partner and I am thrilled to recognize his work with this promotion.”

Before joining Lionsgate, Edwards worked at Los Angeles-based social media and digital creative agency Digital Media Management. While there, he helped to establish the agency’s theatrical film marketing division, working on creative social media campaigns across multiple studio clients.

Edwards began his career as a freelance designer, video editor, and event producer in the San Diego area.