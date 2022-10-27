Lionsgate Hires JP Richards as Marketing President, Keri Moore as Co-President

Lionsgate has hired JP Richards and Keri Moore to lead the studio’s worldwide theatrical marketing division.

Richards, who formerly worked at Apple TV Plus and Warner Bros., will serve as president and Moore, an alum of STX and Universal, will be co-president. They will both begin their new jobs on Nov. 1 and will work closely with Adam Fogelson, vice chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“Having worked with both JP and Keri over many years, I know how exceptionally talented and skilled they are as marketers,” Fogelson said. “I also admire and respect them as kind and compassionate people. Each has led careers defined by embracing and finding new, resourceful, entrepreneurial, and innovative ways to reach audiences and they will be exceptional leaders for our team.”

The two will oversee marketing and strategy on Lionsgate’s upcoming film slate, which includes “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and “Now You See Me 3.”

Richards most recently served as head of film marketing at Apple TV+, where he worked on the campaign for this year’s Oscar best picture winner “CODA,” as well as the Tom Hanks adventure “Finch” and Mahershala Ali’s drama “Swan Song.” At Warner Bros, where Richards was co-president of worldwide marketing, he was instrumental in promotion for “Joker,” “A Star Is Born,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Aquaman.” Before Warners, Richards spent 12 years in marketing at Universal Pictures, overseeing digital drives for the “Bourne” series, “The Fast & The Furious” franchise and “Bridesmaids.”

Moore is joining Lionsgate from STXfilms, where she was president of marketing and spearheaded efforts for “Hustlers,” “The Upside” and “Bad Moms.” Prior to STX, Moore worked at Universal for 10 years and worked on campaigns for “Mamma Mia,” the “Bourne” films and “The Incredible Hulk.” She also worked at Warner Bros. Pictures as a senior creative.