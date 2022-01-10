Lionsgate’s Grindstone Buys World War II Action-Thriller ‘Wolf Hound’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grindstone Entertainment Group, a division of Lionsgate, has acquired the North American rights to the upcoming World War II action-thriller “Wolf Hound.” The movie will see a multi-platform release this summer.

“Wolf Hound” marks the feature film directorial debut of Michael B. Chait and boasts a screenplay by co-producer Timothy Ritchey and a story by Chait. Emmy Award-winning commercial producer Sue Witham produced the movie along with Chait for his production company TMU Pictures.

The film is inspired by the real-life Nazi special operations unit KG 200 that shot down, repaired and flew Allied aircraft as Trojan horses. “Wolf Hound” takes place in 1944 Nazi-occupied France and stars James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) as Captain David Holden, a Jewish American fighter pilot, and Trevor Donovan (“90210”) as Nazi ace Major Erich Roth. Ambushed behind enemy lines, Holden must rescue a captured B-17 Flying Fortress bomber crew, evade the enemy stalking him at every turn and foil a plot that could completely alter the outcome of World War II.

“In ‘Wolf Hound,’ Michael B. Chait has made an absolutely thrilling WWII action-thriller,” said Stan Wertlieb, partner of Grindstone Entertainment Group. “Not only has he brought us a powerful military story; we are also treated to spectacular fighter pilot sequences beyond compare.”

For the film’s extensive aerial scenes and dogfights, Chait used authentic, rare WWII aircraft and shot as much as possible in-camera. Craig Hosking, who previously served as aerial coordinator and lead pilot for Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” performed the same roles for “Wolf Hound.” Westley Gathright, Chait’s most frequent cinematographer, along with aerial director of photography Dwayne McClintock, filmed the action involving actors in multiple WWII bombers.

“Getting the opportunity to direct such a talented cast and crew, and to tell a powerful story on an epic canvas for my first feature film, is truly both an honor and a dream come true,” said Chait. “I want to give audiences an exciting, emotive experience with ‘Wolf Hound,’ using our feel, style and tone to put them right there with our characters in the middle of the action! I cannot thank Grindstone enough for their belief in our movie.”

The distribution deal was negotiated by Wertlieb and by Josh Spector, vice president of acquisitions and production for Grindstone Entertainment Group, and by Chait for TMU Pictures. Attorney Max Newman of Business Affairs, Inc. represented Grindstone, with Attorney Paul Almond of Fischbach, Perlstein, Lieberman & Almond, LLP, and Attorney Mark Litwak of Mark Litwak & Associates representing Chait and TMU Pictures.

Strath Hamilton of TriCoast Worldwide is handling international sales.