Lionsgate And IMG Announce Partnership To Expand Global Offering

Longstanding production company Lionsgate has announced a partnership with licensing company IMG as its new global agency for consumer products.

As part of the multi-year agreement, IMG will work with Lionsgate to develop and expand strategic, multi-category consumer product programs for its feature film franchises, including upcoming iterations of “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Expendables” and more. IMG will also focus on Lionsgate’s television properties such as “Mad Men,” “Power” and “Orange is the New Black.”

The partnership comes after Lionsgate’s Consumer Products business has merged its Global Live, Interactive and Location Based Entertainment into the newly-formed Global Products and Experiences. The combined divisions will be run by Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Products & Experiences. With this consolidation of business, the studio seeks to provide global audiences with products and experiences pulling from its catalogue of notable franchises. Ms. Brown will report into Jen Hollingsworth, Chief Operating Officer of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“We are excited to work with licensing powerhouse IMG to strategically build and extend our consumer products business around the world,” said Ryan Gallego, Lionsgate’s Executive Director of Consumer Products. “We can’t wait to deliver innovative and diverse product offerings to our fans in partnership with top retailers and licensing partners.”

Lionsgate’s catalogue slate includes global film and television franchises like “The Hunger Games,” “The Twilight Saga,” “John Wick,” “Orange is the New Black,” “La La Land” and “Saw,” among many others.

Of the partnership, Gary Krakower, Vice President of Licensing for IMG, said, “Lionsgate has one of the world’s largest libraries of iconic film and TV franchises that span every genre and continue to resonate with audiences everywhere. With a slate of new titles and iterations of its most popular blockbusters on the way, we see enormous opportunity to creatively bring the movies fans know and love to life in new ways.”

IMG is an independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. The company is a subsidiary of Endeavor.