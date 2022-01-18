Lindsay Wagner Joins UTA as Chief Diversity Officer

UTA has tapped Lindsay Wagner to serve as the global talent, entertainment and sports company’s chief diversity officer.

In the newly created role, Wagner will be tasked with expanding and driving strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including UTA’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes, which accompanied a series of internal initiatives. Additionally, Wagner will counsel UTA’s clients, working to devise and implement innovative tactics that “exemplify company’s dedication to upholding diverse perspectives and projects.”

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report jointly to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and partner and chief people officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne.

“As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifaceted and inclusive culture. Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective,” Zimmer said when announcing Wagner’s appointment. “I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause.”

Zetrenne added, “With her wide-ranging experience and expertise, we know that she will elevate our mission to foster an inclusive environment, which allows for our colleagues to thrive and will attract the most inspiring and dynamic people to our company.”

Prior to joining UTA, Wagner served as SVP and head of diversity, equity and inclusion, North America at Ketchum. During her tenure at the global communications consulting firm, she developed and executed the firm’s community-centered DE&I strategy and structure.

“Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organization,” Wagner said. “I am honored to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Wagner continues to serve as a jury member for the ADCOLOR Awards, which celebrates and promotes professionals of color in creative industries; a strategic advisor for Kindred Space LA, one of the nation’s few Black-owned birthing centers which supports and addresses the Black maternal health crisis; an advisor for SOVERN, a feminist-centered platform and community center focused on the healing and support of Black and Indigenous women and gender non-binary people; and as an advisory board member for the Lantern Network.

Wagner has also served as executive director of ColorComm’s New York City chapter and is a member of Justice League NYC & CA, a task force for the Gathering for Justice, which organizes large-scale direct action dedicated to ending racial inequality in the criminal justice system. As part of the Justice League NYC team, she shared in receiving the Chairman’s Award from the NAACP Image Awards. Wagner also earned the Pat Tobin Award from the Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles.