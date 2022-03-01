Lindsay Lohan to Star in Two New Movies at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is partnering with Netflix to star in two new films for the streaming service.

The news comes ahead of Lohan’s starring role in Netflix’s upcoming holiday-centric romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas,” which will premiere later this year. “Falling for Christmas” marks Lohan’s first acting role in years. In the movie, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmas time, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.

Netflix has not revealed any information about the upcoming movies.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Christina Rogers, Netflix’s Director Independent Film. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

