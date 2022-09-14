Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry and More to Cast

“Irish Wish,” a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, has rounded out its call sheet.

Ed Speleers (“Outlander,” “Downton Abbey”), Alexander Vlahos (“Outlander”), Ayesha Curry (“About Last Night,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Elizabeth Tan (“Emily in Paris”) and Jane Seymour (“The Kominsky Method,” “Wedding Crashers”) have joined the cast of the Netflix movie, though it’s unclear who anyone is playing in “Irish Wish.”

The movie centers on Lohan’s character Maddie, who has to put aside her feelings when the love of her life gets engaged to another woman… who happens to be her best friend. Days before the couple is set to marry in Ireland, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Janeen Damian, who is partnering with Lohan on the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Falling for Christmas,” is directing the movie from a script by Kirsten Hansen.

“Irish Wish” continues a career resurgence for Lohan, who scaled back her entertainment career in the early 2010s after skyrocketing to fame in “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls.” Her first acting role in years is portraying a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident in “Falling for Christmas,” which debuts on Netflix around the holidays.

Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano will executive produce “Irish Wish.” Producers include MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian.