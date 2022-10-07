Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Rom-Com Return in Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is embracing the holiday spirit this fall with Netflix’s rom-com “Falling for Christmas.”

Starring Lohan and “Glee” alum Chord Overstreet, the film revolves around a newly engaged and spoiled heiress (Lohan) who, after being diagnosed with amnesia due to a skiing accident, subsequently lands in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his daughter.

In addition to Lohan and Overstreet, the film stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Blythe Howard, Chase Ramsey and Olivia Perez.

“Falling for Christmas” is directed by Janeen Damian and marks her directorial debut. The “Christmas Waltz” and “Much Ado About Christmas” writer and producer also co-wrote the screenplay with husband Michael Damian (“Hot Tamale,” “Moondance Alexander”), Jeff Bonnett (“Love by the Book”) and Ron Oliver (“Operation Christmas,” “Harvest Moon”). MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian serve as producers on the film. MPCA is behind several Netflix Christmas films, including the “A Christmas Prince” franchise, “Operation Christmas Drop” and “A Castle for Christmas.”

The forthcoming holiday rom-com is one of Lohan’s first films in nearly a decade, following the 2019 indie horror “Among the Shadows.” In March, Variety reported that the “Means Girls and “Freaky Friday” star had signed a deal with Netflix to star in two films for the streaming service in addition to “Falling for Christmas.” Lohan’s recent TV credits include “Lovestruck High,” “Devil May Care” and “Sick Note” starring “Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint.

“Falling for Christmas” will premiere Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Watch the full trailer below.