Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve to Star in Joe Talbot’s ‘The Governesses’ for A24

Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve will star in Joe Talbot’s sophomore feature “The Governesses” for A24.

A24 has greenlit the project, with Talbot set to direct and Depp (“The Idol”), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Hoyeon (“Squid Game”) and Cannes best actress winner and BAFTA best actress nominee Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”) on board to star.

The movie marks Talbot’s second collaboration with the studio after his critically acclaimed feature debut “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” The screenplay is by Talbot and poet/novelist Olivia Gatwood (“Life of the Party”).

Based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name, the story follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in –– inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

The project, which will be shot in Spain, was developed with the support of BBC Film, which will co-finance alongside A24. A24 will handle the the movie’s global release.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont.

