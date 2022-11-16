Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky Launch Case Study Films

Lily Collins, filmmaker Charlie McDowell and notable indie producer Alex Orlovsky have formally established a production entity called Case Study Films.

The trio previously collaborated on the 2021 film “Windfall,” a pot-boiler with socioeconomic undertones starring Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel, which sold to Netflix. Case Study will build film and series content financed in partnership with High Frequency Entertainment.

“Case Study Films is about collaboration and storytelling,” Collins said in a statement. “We approach our relationships from all aspects of the filmmaking process — fostering an idea from conception to release — alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices. Our hope is that this grows into a very special one-stop-shop for creatives.”

The company has numerous projects in active development, including Hulu’s “Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street,” co-produced by Scoop Wasserstein from New York Magazine with McDowell directing and Collins starring; “The Accomplice,” co-produced with Dylan Clark Productions set up at Amazon and based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Lisa Lutz; and a deal to produce spec series for Legendary Entertainment.

Orlovsky has an impressive resume and a knack for breaking urgent indie voices, including Derek Cianfrance, Fleck and Boden, Eliza Hittman and McDowell himself. The latter’s credits include the acclaimed indie “The One That I Love” and Segel’s futuristic “The Discovery.”

