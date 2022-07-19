Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Gets Disney+ Release Date

You can officially go to infinity and beyond straight from your home, beginning next month. Disney has announced that “Lightyear” will release on its streaming platform Disney+ on Aug. 3.

Pixar and Disney’s newest film, which was first released in theaters on June 17, serves as a prequel to the franchise’s first four “Toy Story” films, which kicked off with the original more than 27 years ago. However, rather than following one of the character’s backstories like most prequel films do, “Lightyear” is the in-universe movie that inspired the creation of Andy’s most beloved action figure. In a meta move, Pixar has created the fictional film that started it all.

In the film, Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) and his crew embark on an intergalactic adventure only to find themselves lost in space 4.2 million lightyears from Earth. Their mission to return to Earth is further complicated when he and his robot companion cat SOX encounter an “army of ruthless robots.”

Directed by Angus MacLane, and written by MacLane and Jason Headley, the film is the first “Toy Story” movie to star Evans as Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen. A whole new ensemble of characters also joins the franchise in “Lightyear,” voiced by Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi and James Brolin. Bill Hader, Uzo Aduba and Efren Ramirez also make appearances.

“Lightyear” is the first Pixar movie since “Onward” in 2020 to have a theatrical-only release, opening No. 2 at the box office its first weekend. “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” all made immediate debuts on Disney+.

