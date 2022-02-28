Lifetime Stages ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Reunion, Leans Into Married Co-Stars for First Holiday 2022 Movies

Lifetime is getting an early grip on 2022 holiday movies. The network announced three new movies on Monday to kick off their festive programming.

“A New Orleans Noel” comes from executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and follows Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who finds herself working alongside her polar opposite, Anthony (Pulliam’s husband, Brad James) to fix up the home of icon Loretta Brown, portrayed by the one and only Patti LaBelle. Tim Reid also stars as a man who has returned to town and catches Loretta’s eye.

“A New Orleans Noel” is produced by Evergreen Films and directed by Angela Tucker. Executive producers include Daniel Lewis, Rick Carter, Tom Leonardis and Pulliam. This will be the second Lifetime film Goldberg has produced this year, as she previously worked on “Caught in His Web.” She previously produced and starred in the network’s 2014 movie “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” and served as an executive producer on “Strong Medicine” from 2000 to 2006.

Mario Lopez, who has become a staple on Lifetime, will star and executive produce an untitled holiday movie alongside Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri and his wife, Courtney Lopez. The film follows Mario’s Billy, who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired — and replaced by Courtney’s Joanna. While home, he makes a connection with Kramer’s Rae, the owner of the local dance studio.

Kramer, Jeff Stearns and Mark Roberts also executive produce.

“Sweet Magnolias” fans will love “A Country Christmas Harmony,” reuniting costars Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn as former country music duo (and exes) who get stuck in a major storm in the midst of the holidays. Danny Pintauro stars in the MarVista Entertainment production.

Elliot executive produces, alongside Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren. “A Country Christmas Harmony” marks Elliott’s first time back on Lifetime following “Drop Dead Diva,” which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014.