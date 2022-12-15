‘Minari’ Director Lee Isaac Chung in Talks to Helm ‘Twister’ Sequel for Universal, Amblin

“Minari” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is in talks to direct “Twisters,” the sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

News broke in October that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment were developing the film, with Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”) signed on to write the sequel’s screenplay and Frank Marshall (“Jurassic World Dominion”) attached to produce through his Kennedy/Marshall Company. “Twisters” will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Chung is best known as the writer and director of 2020’s “Minari,” the intimate semi-autobiographical family drama about a Korean family navigating life on an Arkansas farm in the 1980s. The film went on to earn six Academy Award nominations, including for best picture. Chung himself was nominated for best director and best original screenplay, while the film’s star Yuh-Jung Youn made history with her best supporting actress Oscar win.

The original “Twister” was a massive hit, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office, which is often credited to the film’s ground-breaking special effects. The film was helmed by “Speed” director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by author Michael Crichton.

Universal’s EVP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

