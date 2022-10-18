Laurence Fishburne Weighs In on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: ‘It Wasn’t as Bad as I Thought It Would Be, and It Wasn’t as Good as I Hoped’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returned to the Matrix last year with “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth mainline entry in the sci-fi action franchise and the first in over 18 years. Picking up decades after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions,” Reeves and Moss reprised their respective roles as heroes Neo and Trinity, but the sequel stopped short of getting the entire band back together.

Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original “Matrix” trilogy, did not return to the franchise for “Resurrections.” Morpheus is long dead during the events of the sequel, but an artificial intelligence based off of the leader (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) does play a major role in the story.

Fishburne shared his thoughts on “Resurrections” at the premiere of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” Tuesday evening, praising his former co-stars while offering a more tentative opinion on the overall film.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be,” Fishburne told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that’s what I thought.”

When asked whether he felt like he had missed out on being a part of the franchise’s revival, Fishburne offered a simple, “No, not really.”

Along with Reeves and Moss, “Resurrections” saw a handful of other actors from the original “Matrix” trilogy reprise their roles, such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. However, Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, who played the primary antagonist Agent Smith in the first three “Matrix” films, did not appear in the newest entry. Both Morpheus and Smith do factor into the plot of the film, though with ne appearances. While a version of Morpheus is played by Abdul-Mateen, Smith is portrayed by Jonathan Groff.

Although Fishburne didn’t appear alongside Reeves in the fourth “Matrix” entry, the two will co-star in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Fishburne first appeared in the action series’ second entry, playing the Bowery King, a leader of a band of New Yorker assassins and an uneasy ally to Reeves’ unkillable ex-hitman.

On the immediate horizon, Fishburne stars as the School Master in Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil,” a fantasy film based on Soman Chainani’s children’s novel of the same name. On the carpet, Fishburne voiced some high praise for his “Good and Evil” co-stars, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

“Charlize and Kerry are amazing!” Fishburne said. “The movie, I have to say, is really good. It’s fun. It’s really smart. It’s kind of a cool girl power movie.”

“The School for Good and Evil” debuts on Netflix Wednesday.