Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Gets First Teaser, Poster as Final Instalment in Drama Trilogy Sells Wide

“The Kingdom Exodus,” the third and final instalment in Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom” trilogy, has gotten its first teaser and poster.

The first glimpse at the final season comes as TrustNordisk, which is handling international sales, announces the trilogy has sold to September Films in Benelux and Aerofilms in Czech Republic and Slovakia. The three seasons have been restored and combined, totalling 13 episodes, and have already sold to territories including Germany, Austria, Spain, Japan and South Korea

The final season is set to launch on Viaplay this fall followed by a TV premiere on Danish broadcaster DR.

Produced by Zentropa, Viaplay and DR, “The Kingdom Exodus” sees protagonist Karen (played by Bodil Jørgensen) sleepwalking her way to the Kingdom’s main gate – the Kingdom being a haunted hospital in Copenhagen “where evil has taken roots and the medical science faces a daily struggle with itself.”

Von Trier has written script with Niels Vørsel. Zentropa’s Louise Vesth is producing alongside co-producers NENT Group and DR.

“The gate to the Kingdom has opened, and impatient souls can now have a first look into the supernatural and inexplicable world of The Kingdom, where the final battle between good and evil is about to begin,” reads the official logline.

David Dencik (“No Time to Die”) and Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”) guest star in the series.

Lars Mikkelsen (“The Witcher”), Mikael Persbrandt (“Sex Education”), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (“Riders of Justice”) and Tuva Novotny (“Blindspot”) round out the cast.

“We are excited to be experiencing immense interest from buyers world-wide with several negotiations still going on and soon to be revealed,” said Susan Wendt, managing director of TrustNordisk. “The first footage surely underlines the uniqueness of the series that continue to intrigue the global market.”

Check out the teaser below: