Larry David Documentary to Premiere on HBO Max in March

A two-part documentary about Larry David, titled “The Larry David Story,” will premiere on HBO Max on March 1.

The HBO original doc captures David’s rise to comedy stardom, from his start in standup to co-creating “Seinfeld” to leading 11 seasons of the ground-breaking “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Twenty-five years old, I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” David says in the trailer. “Well, what do you do when you’re talking and people are laughing? You do comedy.”

David continues: “I never thought of myself as being funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

Along with Jerry Seinfeld, David helped launch “Seinfeld” to becoming one of the most successful television shows of all time.

“My mother would call me up and go, ‘Larry, do they like you? Do they tell you you’re doing a great job?'” David says. “Yeah, Ma, they like me. The show is No. 1 in the country.”

Leaving “Seinfeld” after its seventh season, David created “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2000 after a one-hour HBO special titled “Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 1999. The 11th season of the half-scripted comedy, in which David plays a fictionalized version of himself, premiered in fall 2021.

“I’m a total fraud. And the ‘Curb’ outlet for me is this guy I wanna be,” David says. “He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am, and it’s a thrill.”

Both parts of “The Larry David Story,” titled “American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead,” respectively, will premiere back to back on March 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO Max.

