‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Movie Adds Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie

Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie have joined the cast of Cory Finley’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand.”

The quartet join previously announced stars Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish and Kylie Rogers in the film adaptation from MGM, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures.

Based on National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel of the same name, “Landscape With Invisible Hand” is described as a “heightened comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future.”

Production on the film begins this week, marking writer-director Finley’s third movie following the critically-acclaimed “Thoroughbreds” and “Bad Education.” Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing the project with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Collins Jr. can currently be seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” and will next appear in Kogonada’s “After Yang.” In 2021, the actor earned rave reviews for his leading performance in “Jockey,” from writer-director duo Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar. Collins is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Gandolfini most recently starred in “The Many Saints of Newark,” portraying a younger version his late father James Gandolfini’s character Tony Soprano in the movie, directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase. He will next be seen in the Paramount Plus limited series “The Offer,” as well as Apple TV Plus’ “Extrapolations.” The rising star also recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller “Cat Person,” and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” Gandolfini is represented by WME.

Hamilton earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance in Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade.” He is currently filming AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and recently appeared in a range of film and TV roles including Ilana Glazer’s “False Positive,” Amazon’s “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” “Ray Donovan,” FX’s “Mrs. America,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher.” Hamilton is represented by Innovative Artists and MGMT Entertainment.

MacKinzie has appeared in in Apple TV’s “Truth Be Told” series and currently stars in the streamer’s “Puppy Place” series as Lizze. She also served a recurring guest star on Netflix’s “Country Comfort” and appeared in the Justine Bateman-produced film “Violet.” MacKinzie is represented by A3 Artist Agency and Myrna Lieberman Management.