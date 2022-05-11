Landmark Pico Theaters Closing, in Another Casualty of Los Angeles Movie Scene

In another blow to the Los Angeles movie theater landscape, the Landmark Pico cinemas will close at the end of May, the company said.

“For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms,” said Landmark Theatres’ President Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.

Holloway also said, “We’re exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles

footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon.”

The 15-year-old Landmark Pico in the former Westside Pavilion mall was a popular location for industry screenings and panels. It was one of the first locations in the city to offer beer and wine alongside movie screenings, and offered sofas in addition to seats in its “Living Room” theaters when it first opened. Landmark previously operated a four-screen theater in the Westside Pavilion.

The Los Angeles movie scene has been hit hard during the pandemic, with the ArcLight and Cinerama Dome theaters closing during the lockdown.

Additionally, Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 in Pasadena is currently in flux, as the company sold the building, though it is operating under a leaseback arrangement while it looks for another possible location.

Landmark continues to operate the Nuart Theatre, also on the west side of the city, and the recently-renovated Landmark Westwood.

The company operates 35 theaters with 195 screens including recent acquisitions in Annapolis and Glenview.