Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film.

“Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production.

“Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise.”

Reddick, who appeared in the franchise’s first three installments, isn’t the only “John Wick” veteran who has been cast in the spinoff story. Keanu Reeves is expected to make an appearance as John Wick, while Anjelica Huston is set to reprise her role from “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” as the Director. Additionally, Ian McShane has closed a deal to return as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

Along with Lee, producers include Basil Iwanyk and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Before “Ballerina” twirls to the big screen, Reddick will join Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is due in theaters on March 24, 2023. Chapters 1 through 3 in the action-heavy vengeance series have been commercially successful, grossing a combined $587 million worldwide.

Reddick recently appeared in Netflix’s series “Resident Evil,” as well as the seventh and final season of the police procedural “Bosch.” He also voiced a role in Netflix’s animated TV show “Farzar.” Up next, he’s starring in John Ridley’s Shirley Chisholm biopic “Shirley” opposite Regina King, as well as the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.”

