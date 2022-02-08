Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Best Actress Oscar Snub Enrages Fans: ‘Gaga Was Robbed!’

The 2022 Oscar nominees have been revealed, but it’s one name missing from the best actress race that’s generating the most conversation online. Fans were shocked when Lady Gaga failed to earn a nomination for her performance in “House of Gucci.” The nom would’ve been Gaga’s second best actress bid, following her nominated turn in “A Star Is Born,” for which she won an Oscar for original song. This year’s Oscar nominees for best actress are Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Kristen Stewart for “Spencer.”

Gaga was viewed as a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination this year after landing in the lead actress category at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Film Awards. These four ceremonies are the biggest precursors to the Oscars, so it’s shocking that Gaga landed a nomination at all four and still missed out at the Oscars. Gaga was also named best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle. Many awards prognosticators expected Stewart to be the one to miss out on the Oscar nom after she failed to make the cut at the SAG Awards and BAFTA Film Awards.

It was a rough morning all around for “House of Gucci,” which missed out on top nominations for best picture and best director. Gaga’s co-star Jared Leto also was snubbed in the supporting actor race, despite SAG Award and Critics Choice nominations. Overall, “House of Gucci” boasts just one Oscar nomination this year in the makeup and hairstyling race. Frederic Aspiras, the hairstylist to Gaga in “House of Gucci,” is now the second Asian American to be nominated for in the hair and makeup category.

Gaga’s Oscar snub comes after the actress and pop music icon spent months campaigning for the role. Gaga had a whirlwind press tour for “House of Gucci,” in which she generated headlines due to her Method acting techniques, which included speaking in her Italian accent for nine months during pre-production and filming and having a psychiatric nurse on set to watch out for her.

Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman named “House of Gucci” the second best movie of 2021, writing, “The film is a knowing high-trash Godfather Lite, and one should feel free to giggle at Jared Leto’s comically pathetic Paolo, the Fredo of the family, even as Leto makes him a weirdly layered buffoon. But Lady Gaga, as Patrizia, who marries into the Gucci clan and tries to take it over, is at once lusciously devious and earnestly exacting playing a conniver in over her head, who we root both for and against.”

Check out reactions to Gaga’s Oscar snub in the round-up below. Oscar winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

