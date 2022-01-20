Lady Gaga Pushed ‘House of Gucci’ to Depict Sexual Scenes Between Her and Salma Hayek’s Pina

Lady Gaga revealed during a U.K. cast conversation for “House of Gucci” that one cut of the movie included a sexual relationship between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. Patrizia and Pina were co-conspirators in the murder of Maurizio Gucci, played in Ridley Scott’s film by Adam Driver. Gaga said she pitched Scott on taking Patrizia and Pina’s relationship to a sexual level after Maurizio’s assassination.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Lady Gaga said. “Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

“You think she’s kidding,” Hayek said, adding that Pina and Patrizia had a “delicious relationship” in the movie and that moviegoers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” because several moments were cut. Hayek described improvising moments with Gaga on set as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world.”

Gaga’s “House of Gucci” awards press tour has been dominated by headlines regarding her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani and the Method acting techniques she adopted to take on the role. The actress stayed in character and spoke in an Italian accent for 9 months during pre-production and filming, and she told Variety that she had a psychiatric nurse on set for part of filming.

“I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me,” Gaga said. “That’s because I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie — I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio [Driver] was waiting for me downstairs — I was still living my life. I just lived it as her.”

“House of Gucci” is playing in theaters. The movie will be available to own digitally on Feb. 1 and on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand starting Feb. 22.