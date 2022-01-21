Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ Season 15 to Feature Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Ariana DeBose and More

“Actors on Actors” is back with another star-studded season.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan and Ariana DeBose are among the awards-season heavyweights featured on the 15th season of “Actors on Actors,” premiering Feb. 18 on PBS SoCal.

Gaga will be paired with a mystery actor, who will be revealed when Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, for the three-time Emmy-winning series. A new conversation will be posted daily on Variety.com beginning on Monday.

The new season will feature one-on-one conversations between actors who gave some of the most memorable performances in film this year. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as well as on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.

This season’s featured conversations are:

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) with Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”)

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) with Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) with mystery guest

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) with Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) with Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) with Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) with Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) with Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Oscar Isaac (“The Card Counter”) with Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Marlee Matlin (“CODA”) with Bradley Whitford (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) with Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for best entertainment programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.