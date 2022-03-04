Lady Gaga to Introduce BAFTA Rising Star Moment During Awards

Lady Gaga will present the Rising Star segment at the BAFTA awards in London.

Actors Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee are the 2022 nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

It is the only BAFTA award voted on by the British public.

Lady Gaga, who is also nominated for Best Actress at the London ceremony, for her performance in “House of Gucci,” will introduce last year’s Rising Star winner, Bukky Bakray, who will announce the winner. The singer and actor will also take the opportunity to “highlight the importance of supporting the next generation of talent.”

The five actors nominated have been selected for demonstrating “exceptional talent in film over the past year.” Previous winners of the award have included James McAvoy, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Micheal Ward.

“We’re thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry,” said Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA. “The EE Rising Star Award is a huge moment in someone’s early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of BAFTA’s year-round work. We’re delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage.”

The BAFTA awards are set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.