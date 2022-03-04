×

Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Casts Alessandro Nivola

Alessandro Nivola
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alessandro Nivola is the latest actor to join Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

The latest in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, which includes the “Spider-Man” and “Venom” films, “Kraven the Hunter” is set to be released theatrically Jan. 13, 2023. The film is directed by J.C. Chandor — marking a reunion between Nivola and the filmmaker after 2014’s “A Most Violent Year” — with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.

Taylor-Johson stars as Kraven, who is among Marvel’s most iconic antiheroes and one of Spider-Man’s most formidable enemies. Nivola will reportedly play the film’s villain.

Nivola is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and Range Media Partners.

Deadline was first to report news of Nivola’s casting.

