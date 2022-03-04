Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Casts Alessandro Nivola

Alessandro Nivola is the latest actor to join Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

The latest in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, which includes the “Spider-Man” and “Venom” films, “Kraven the Hunter” is set to be released theatrically Jan. 13, 2023. The film is directed by J.C. Chandor — marking a reunion between Nivola and the filmmaker after 2014’s “A Most Violent Year” — with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.

Taylor-Johson stars as Kraven, who is among Marvel’s most iconic antiheroes and one of Spider-Man’s most formidable enemies. Nivola will reportedly play the film’s villain.

