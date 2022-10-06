Korean Action Movie ‘A Hard Day’ Adapted as Webtoon by Manta Comics

Manta Comics is to release a webcomic adaptation of “A Hard Day,” a Korean action thriller film from 2014 originally directed by Kim Seong-hun.



In Manta’s adaptation, the protagonist Ko Gunsoo has been recreated as a female detective, and the story begins when she accidentally hits a homeless person with her car shortly after her mother’s death. Unwilling to catch a manslaughter charge, Gunsoo hides the body in her mother’s casket. A mysterious stranger soon arrives, claiming knowledge of the hit-and-run, and Gunsoo finds herself embroiled in a shady police corruption scandal.



The 2014 movie was produced by AD406 and distributed internationally by Showbox / Mediaplex.



“While we are currently known mostly for our romance content, ‘A Hard Day’ is part of our expansion into the action and thriller category. We are excited for our fans to experience the story and the amazing artwork,” said Jeon Moonseok, head of content at Manta Comics.



Webcomics or webtoons continue to be a fresh source of new IP, increasingly tapped by entertainment studios around the world for adaptation into streaming, television, and film formats. But Manta Comics, which has previously launched “Svaha: The Sixth Finger” suggests that the process can also be reversed.



Manta Comics operates an in-house studio, as well as working with outside partners, to produce original webcomics. It says that it delivers “bingeable, captivating webcomics to fans of romance, fantasy, drama, horror and mystery stories.” It does so via a $3.99 monthly subscription – rather than the webtoon industry’s traditional pay-per-episode model – and is available on Android and iOS.



The company is owned and operated by RIDI Corporation, a top producer and distributor of webcomics and web-novels in Korea. It claims to be the country’s first content startup to earn unicorn status. It launched a North America unit in November 2020.



Manta’ lineup includes “Under the Oak Tree,” “Semantic Error,” “Disobey the Duke if You Dare,” “Totem’s Realm” and “No Love Zone.”