Korea Box Office: ‘Confession’ Holds Top Spot as Weekend Business Struggles

Local crime thriller “Confession” held on to top spot at the Korean box office over the latest weekend, with “Black Adam” again taking third place. The weekend’s overall performance, however, was the weakest in months.



“Confession” earned a little changed $1.27 million between Friday and Sunday, representing a 35% share of the weekend nationwide total. After 12 days, its total now stands at $3.79 million, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic).



Second place again belonged to Korean-made revenge action film “Remember” which earned $496,000 for a 14% market share over the weekend. Over its opening 12 days, it has earned $2.53 million.



DC’s superhero movie “Black Adam” slipped from in its third weekend and picked up $477,000 and an 13% market share. After 19 days in Korean cinemas, “Black Adam” has amassed $5.54 million.



Japanese animation “Crayon Shin-chan: School Mystery! The Splendid Tenkasu Academy” held on to fourth spot with $309,000. The film has earned $5.54 million in seven weekends since releasing on Sept. 28, 2022.



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” earned $310,000 in fifth place in its fourth weekend on release. It now has an aggregate of $1.84 million since releasing on Oct. 12, 2022.



The lower reaches of the chart saw the arrival of two new release titles. Korean-made “Highway Family” debuted in eighth place with $56,000 over the weekend and $96,000 over its opening five days. The film, the feature debut of Lee Sang-moon, follows a homeless family who live in highway rest areas. Local media report that the film does not focus on poverty so much as examining what constitutes a family.



U.S. drama film “Where The Crawdads Sing” took tenth place with $37,000 over the weekend and $69,000 over its opening five days.



Aggregate nationwide box office was $3.59 million. That was the lowest weekend figure since April and weaker than any weekend since Korean cinemas were allowed to fully reopen at the beginning of May.