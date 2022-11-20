Korea Box Office: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Narrowly Holds off New Releases

A volley of new releases kept life in the South Korean box office over the weekend. They ranked second, third and fourth, leaving “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with a narrow lead in first place for the second week.



“Wakanda Forever” earned $2.99 million in its second weekend, a 55% week-on-week decline. The score was enough to propel the Marvel franchise title to $13.7 million after 12 days on release, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic).



The film’s market share was more than halved, to 38%, as the new entrants took up some of the running. Nationwide, the weekend generated $7.93 million of business, little changed from the previous weekend total of $8.16 million.



First among the new releases was “Decibel,” a Korean action film that bowed recently at the U.S.’s Asian World Film Festival. In its commercial release it earned $2.55 million or a 32% share of the weekend market. Over its opening five days it scored $3.60 million.



Korean-made romance “Ditto” took third place with $1.34 million and a 17% market share. Over five days, it amassed $2.20 million.



English-language thriller “Fall” opened in fourth place with $299,000 over the weekend and collected $436,000 over its opening five days.



“Hansan: Redux” opened with $51,000 in eighth place. Another Korean title “Café Midnight” crept into the top ten with $41,000 over the four days since its Thursday release.



Holdover title, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once” rounded out the top five with $184,000. That lifts its cumulative since Oct. 12 to $2.61 million.



Japanese animation, “Crayon Shin-chan: School Mystery! The Splendid Tenkasu Mystery” kept playing in sixth. Its $144,000 weekend score raised its cumulative to $6.07 million.



Korea’s “Confession” earned $127,000 over the weekend. After three weeks on release, it has a cumulative of $5.39 million.



“Life is Beautiful” earned $27,000 in ninth position. It has a total of $8.02 million since releasing at the end of September.