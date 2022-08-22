‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look Images

Daniel Craig is ready to revive his southern accent. “Glass Onion,” the sequel to 2019’s whodunnit smash “Knives Out,” will debut on Netflix December 23, as well as “be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.”

The global Netflix release will follow the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. In addition, the streamer confirmed that the Rian Johnson-directed picture will receive an awards qualifying theatrical run in select theaters, but did not give a date or clarify how large it would be. Considering “Knives Out” was a surprise success for a mid-budget original property — grossing over $100 million in the U.S. and $200 million worldwide — theater owners will likely be eager to have the highly anticipated movie play in their venues.

Although plot details remain under wraps, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is set to see Craig return as Benoit Blanc, a brilliant Southern private detective. The new film is set to follow Blanc as he investigates a completely separate mystery from the original film, this one set in Greece. Johnson, who returns as director and writer, assembled an all-star cast to match the original ensemble, with Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke on the film’s suspect list.

“Glass Onion” likely won’t be the last film starring Craig as Benoit Blanc: Although a third “Knives Out” film hasn’t received an official greenlight, Netflix bought the rights to distribute the original film’s two sequels last year. Lionsgate and T-Street serve as the production companies for the film. Johnson produced the film with his longtime producing partner Ram Bergman.

In addition to announcing the film’s premiere date, Netflix also released first look images for “Glass Onion.” See them below.