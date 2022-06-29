‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Detective Benoit Blanc is taking his talents back to Canada.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the follow-up to director Rian Johnson’s crowd-pleasing whodunit “Knives Out,” will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The 47th edition of TIFF is taking place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 18, but it’s currently unknown when the “Knives Out” sequel is making its debut.

“Knives Out” also had its world premiere at TIFF in 2019. Propelled by critical raves and audience adoration, the Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery became a surprise box office winner, grossing $311 million globally against a $40 million budget. Johnson, who wrote the script in addition to directing, landed an Oscar nomination in the original screenplay category.

Daniel Craig’s scene-chewing performance as Benoit Blanc, a detective tasked with putting together the pieces after renowned author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) mysteriously dies on the evening of his 85th birthday, was especially lauded, which prompted the creation of a spinoff cinematic universe in which the character investigates new cases. Though Lionsgate released the first film in theaters, Netflix is now the rightful owner of the “Knives Out” franchise after buying the rights last year for $450 million.

In “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Benoit Blanc is bringing his southern drawl to Greece to peel back the layers — get it? — of a mystery involving a new band of colorful suspects. The cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Johnson, who again wrote and directed the movie, also served as a producer alongside his partner Ram Bergman through their company T-Street. “Glass Onion” will be released globally on Netflix around the holidays in 2022.

After last year’s scaled-down version, the 2022 edition of TIFF is returning to in-person screenings and events. Festival organizers should be imminently announcing other films scheduled to screen at the annual gathering.