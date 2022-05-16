Kinology Takes Sales on Nanni Moretti’s ‘Il Sol Dell’Avvenire’ – First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Kinology has secured international sales to “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,” from Italian auteur and Cannes regular Nanni Moretti. Pic is currently shooting in Rome.

The deal between Kinology and Domenico Procacci’s Fandango, which is producing in tandem with Moretti’s Sacher shingle and RAI Cinema, marks the first time Kinology has handled a Moretti pic.

Kinology, which is headed by Grégoire Melin, will be launching pre-sales on “Il Sol” in Cannes.

Moretti’s latest work has been described by the director as both an unconventional comedy and a period piece set in Rome between the 1950s and the 1970s amid the city’s circus world, but also involving the world of cinema.

Though that is quite vague, what’s clear is that Moretti seems keen to shift gears, moving into lighter fare following his ensemble melodrama “Three Floors,” which was in Cannes last year.

Last week in Rome, four elephants pranced through the Forum as Moretti shot an “Il Sol” scene amid tourists trying to take selfies, prompting Italy’s animal rights’ activist to blast the director for using real elephants borrowed from a circus.

But the bulk of the film, which Moretti has called a “complex and costly” costumer, is being lensed at Cinecittà Studios in soundstages and on a large backlot space. Featured above is a first-look on-set photo with Barbora Bobulova (left), Moretti and Silvio Orlando.

“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,” which translates as “The Sun of the Future,” stars French actor-director Mathieu Amalric and Bobulova (“The King”) alongside Moretti regulars including Margherita Buy (“Three Floors”), Silvio Orlando (“The Caiman”), Polish multi-hyphenate Jerzy Stuhr (“We Have a Pope,” “The Caiman”) and Moretti himself.

Moretti penned the “Sun” screenplay with regular collaborators Valia Santella and Federica Pontremoli (“Three Floors”) and Francesca Marciano (“Miele”).