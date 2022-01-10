Kino Lorber Taps Martha Benyam as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Martha Benyam has joined Kino Lorber as the new chief operating officer of the film distribution company.

A veteran of the film, television and digital industries, Benyam most recently served as a consultant to various media startups, where she launched Amazon video channels and led programming strategy, content acquisitions, and business development initiatives. She previously served as VP of strategy and business development at Starz, where she helped scale its original programming and launched StarzPlay Arabia. Before that, Benyam worked at AOL, where she held various roles leading content acquisition and distribution deal teams, supporting original productions, and working with the senior executive team on programming strategy and new ventures.

In her new role, Benyam will spearhead Kino Lorber’s continued push into digital distribution, building on the company’s recent launch of its AVOD channel Kino Cult, TVOD platform Kino Now, and its virtual cinema initiative Kino Marquee. Benyam will also strategize exploitation of Kino Lorber’s curated library of over 4,000 titles and oversee company-wide operations for the art house distributor. She will report to Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber.

“After a record year for the company in 2021, we determined it was time to bring on a seasoned and skilled executive to help guide our future growth,” Lorber said. “Martha Benyam proved her value previously, consulting for us on our digital initiatives. When she became available full-time, we knew there was an essential larger role for her with the company. The new COO position was established to best utilize her wide-ranging talents. Simply put, she’s an exceptional addition to the team who will strengthen the organization of our entrepreneurial businesses while defining and realizing new growth areas for Kino Lorber.”

“I’ve long admired the celebrated films and TV series Kino Lorber brings to North American audiences,” Benyam said. “I have followed closely the company’s recent growth in the digital space, including the launch of direct-to-consumer businesses Kino Now and Kino Cult. I look forward to working with Richard Lorber and the team to accelerate this growth, capitalizing on the company’s robust library and exploring new opportunities and strategic partnerships.”

Kino Lorber’s recent and upcoming releases include “France” with Lea Seydoux, Sundance award-winner “Hive,” and the Japanese thriller “Wife of a Spy.”