Zoë Kravitz Stars in ‘Kimi’ Trailer, a Tech Thriller From Director Steven Soderbergh

HBO Max has released a gripping trailer for “Kimi,” a tech-age thriller that will debut exclusively on the platform Feb. 10.

From director Steven Soderbergh (“No Sudden Move”) and a script by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park”), “Kimi” depicts a world where Kimi, the name of a fictitious Alexa or Siri-like digital assistant, is listening and recording every moment of people’s lives. The film, which hails from New Line Cinema and HBO Max, follows an agoraphobic voice stream interpreter, Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), who believes to overhear a murder on a recording she analyzes. But when Childs tries to bring the recording to her employers’ attention, her concerns are pushed aside.

“The devices pick up lots of things,” says Childs’ colleague in the trailer. “Just mark this ‘degraded audio’ and delete it.”

“I am not capable and you know it. I think a woman might need help,” says Childs. “How do I find out who she is?”

The trailer then shows an action-packed montage of Childs running, computer screens full of data, protests in the streets and signs of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the trailer acknowledges as many characters wear masks. Every few moments viewers can hear Childs ask, “Kimi?” and then Kimi’s monotone voice respond “I’m here.”

In addition to Kravitz, “Kimi” will also star Rita Wilson (the “Mamma Mia!” films), Byron Bowers (“No Sudden Move”), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”), Erika Christensen (“Traffic”), Derek DelGaudio (“Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself”), Robin Givens (“Riverdale”), Charles Halford (“Logan Lucky”), Devin Retray (“Side Effects”) and Jacob Vargas (“The 33”).

Watch the trailer below.