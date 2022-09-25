KiKi Layne Says Most of Her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Scenes Were Cut: ‘#GotMyCheck’

“Don’t Worry Darling” cast member KiKi Layne has shared a post celebrating her time working on the film, while also alleging that a large fraction of her scenes didn’t make the final cut of the film.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Layne wrote that her and her co’star Ari’el Stachel were largely omitted from the film’s released version.

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne captioned the post. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

Layne concludes the message by expressing her love for Stachel, followed by the hashtags “#GotMyCheck,” “#GotMyMan,” and “#EverythingHappensforaReason.”

The two are a couple on-screen in “Don’t Worry Darling,” playing husband and wife as Margaret and Ted in the mysterious desert oasis of Victory, Calif. But both characters are mostly only seen in brief glimpses peppered through the first half of the film.

Fellow cast and crew members of “Don’t Worry Darling” have been commenting on Layne’s post in solidarity. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan, who plays the devoted wife Shelley in “Don’t Worry Darling,” commented a single heart.

“I was witness to your sweet (love),” costume designer Arianne Phillips also commented, substituting a red heart at the end of the sentence. “Two special artists whom I respect and adore.”

Stachel has been similarly outspoken on social media about being cut out of the film. He reposted one of his own Tiktok videos to Instagram on Saturday, which features the words “When you end up on the cutting room floor” overlaid on a series of Tweets criticizing Stachel’s lack of lines.

The lead-up to the release of “Don’t Worry Darling” has been full of tabloid fodder, including but not limited to director Olivia Wilde, while presenting a trailer at the industry convention CinemaCon, getting publicly served custody papers; Shia LaBeouf (who was initially hired for the role that eventually went to Harry Styles) disputing the filmmaker’s claim that he was fired from the set; and lead Florence Pugh all but entirely bowing out of promotional efforts amid rumors of tension with Wilde.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is now playing in theaters.