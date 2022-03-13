Kid Cudi Cast in Brittany Snow’s Directorial Debut ‘September 17th’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittany Snow announced that Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, has been cast in her feature directorial debut “September 17th.”

In an interview with Variety about A24’s “X,” the South by Southwest film that Cudi and Snow star in together, the two shared their excitement about continuing to work together.

“I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool,” Snow said.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it,” Cudi said. “She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for “X”], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [“X”] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

“I was watching Ti [West, director of ‘X’] a lot during filming of this,” Snow said. “And I think that something that I learned from him that I’ll take with me is the specificity of knowing the through line of what you want, and being really strong and clear in your convictions of it. I like to play around on set, but it lends itself really nicely when you know that your director has a complete handle on exactly what they want. I hope I can live up to what everyone else has been doing.”

“September 17th” follows Riley, who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab. She soon meets Ethan, and must navigate the line between unconditional love and a new addiction. Snow directs the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Becca Gleason.

Cudi is best known for his music career. His debut single was 2008’s “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which later appeared on the album “Man on the Moon: The End of Day.” His other albums include “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager” (2010), “Indicud” (2013) and “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” (2020), as well as “Kids See Ghosts,” a collaborative project with Kanye West. As an actor, his prominent credits include the films “Need for Speed,” “Entourage” and “Don’t Look Up.”

Snow had her breakout role when she joined the cast of the CBS soap opera “Guiding Light” in 1998. She is also well known for starring in “John Tucker Must Die” and the “Pitch Perfect” films. She directed the 2019 short film “Milkshake,” and “September 17th” will be her first feature-length film as a director.