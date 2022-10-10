Kevin Smith Says Directing a Marvel or Star Wars Movie Is a ‘Fool’s Errand’: ‘Fandom Is Rabid’ and You’ll ‘Piss Somebody Off’

Kevin Smith is a diehard Marvel movie and Star Wars fan, but that doesn’t mean he’d ever want to be behind the camera to direct an installment in one of these franchises. Smith, who once had to publicly battle toxic fans who hated his Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” recently told The Guardian that fandom is too “rabid” for him to direct a Marvel or Star Wars movie.

“No. It’s a fool’s errand – you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith said when asked if he’d direct Marvel or “Star Wars” movies in the future. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.”

Smith added, “They’ve got a billion people to make those movies, but nobody’s making Kevin Smith movies, so I might as well make them.”

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” debuted on Netflix in summer 2021 as a direct sequel to “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (1983-85). Smith had to defend the series after a section of the fandom review bombed the show on IMDb because it went a direction they found too inclusive. Smith’s decision to seemingly kill off main characters He-Man and Skeletor in the pilot episode outraged fans, as the twist opened the door for female warrior Teela to become the lead character.

“I know there’s some people that are like, ‘Hey, man, this show’s woke,’” Smith told Variety at the time about the backlash. “I’m like, all right, great, then so was the original cartoon we’re fucking sequel-izing. Go watch it again. There are girls in every episode. Deal with it.”

“It’s been interesting, seeing who truly is a hardcore fan,” Smith added. “Because anybody that’s like, ‘Oh, man, there’s not enough He-Man’ or something like that, doesn’t understand the show that we based it on. There were episodes where he lost the sword and he never became He-Man. It wasn’t like He-Man always saved the day. His friends helped him. That was the fucking point of the show.”

It appears Smith’s encounters with toxic “He-Man” fans were enough to convince him that taking on a Marvel or Star Wars movie just isn’t worth. It’s a “fool’s errand,” as the director said.