Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Defends Six-Year Gap Between ‘Avengers’ Movies: They Must Cap an Entire Saga

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at Comic-Con that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally get more “Avengers” movies with the 2025 releases of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The first three “Avengers” movies were all separated by three years each, while one year separated the debuts of “Infinity War” and “Endgame.” With “The Kang Dynasty” set for May 2025, there will officially be a six-year Avengers gap on the big screen. Feige recently explained to MTV News the long hiatus.

“The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3, there were less projects over more years,” Feige said. “They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an ‘Avengers’ film.”

Feige continued, “As [Phase] 4, 5 and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing stuff we’re now allowed to do on Disney+, and getting characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool — that it felt like, certainly after ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame,’ that we thought ‘Avengers’ movies aren’t cappers. So many of our movies now — ‘Multiverse of Madness’ and what you’re about to see in [‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’], all are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology… ‘Avengers’ films really should be the capper to a saga.”

Marvel’s Comic-Con panel formally announced “The Multiverse Saga” as the name of Marvel Phases 4-6. The first three Marvel phases marked “The Infinity Saga,” which included four “Avengers” movies total. Fans now know “The Multiverse Saga” will only have two “Avengers” movies, both of which will be the final two installments of both the entire saga and of Phase 6.

Marvel Studios recently confirmed that “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will be directed by “Shang-Chi” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. No director has been announced yet for “Avengers: Secret Wars.” “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will open in theaters May 2, 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars,” in theaters Nov. 7, 2025.