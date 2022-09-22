Actor and Activist Kendrick Sampson Launches BLD PWR Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has launched BLD PWR Productions, a new production company that extends the impact of his advocacy initiative of the same name.

The actor — best known for “Insecure,” “Miss Juneteenth,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries” — is the co-founder of BLD PWR, which helped to mobilize thousands of protesters during the #BlackLivesMatter movement of summer 2020 and organized industry leaders to sign a letter calling for Hollywood to divest from the police.

“The days of begging for a seat are over. This is what building our own table looks like,” Sampson said in a press release announcing the launch. “We will continue to challenge those in power, but we recognize that it’s not Hollywood’s job to reimagine our future… we have always been experts at our own narratives and we are taking that power back.”

The new banner is led by strategic advisor D’Angela Proctor and director of development Taylor Jett, with plans to produce content in all genres and for all platforms. BLD PWR will host a preview launch event on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“Since our inception in 2018, BLD PWR is still at the forefront of reimagining Hollywood,” added BLD PWR co-founder Tia Oso. “A large part of that work is producing short-form content with and for our partners, so it is an organic and necessary expansion to launch BLD PWR Productions, a production company to house our long-form content development and production.”

According to a press release, “BPP prides itself on serving as social architects that shift culture by building community and producing content that is rooted in the love of everyday people.”

Jett brings industry and production experience from CAA, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and Netflix’s original series content team. Proctor is a multi-award winning producer, C-suite executive and attorney who has previously served as the CEO of Wayfarer Entertainment, head of production and business development of Codeblack films and head of original programming at TV One.

“BLD PWR is the home for storytellers who share a passion to bear truth, expand imagination and improve the lives of our communities,” Proctor said.

[Pictured: Kendrick Sampson and Taylor Jett]