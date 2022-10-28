Kelly Marcel to Direct ‘Venom 3’ for Sony, Marvel

After writing and producing the first two “Venom” movies, Kelly Marcel has been tapped to direct the upcoming third movie for Sony and Marvel.

The project is still in early development, but star Tom Hardy is set to return as the lethal protector Venom. Marcel and Hardy will produce the new movie and developed its story, with Marcel handling the screenplay. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are also producing.

News of the third “Vemom” movie follows the 2021 release of sequel “Let There Be Carnage,” which earned $507 million worldwide (excluding China). The first “Venom” film was released in 2018, earning $856 million worldwide, giving the franchise a combined $1.3 billion global gross.

Deadline was first to report news of Marcel’s new role.

More to come…